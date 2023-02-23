Man U get green light for €100m game-changing Osimhen

Manchester United have been given the green light to pursue Victor Osimhen this summer, in a transfer that could top €100 million.

The Napoli forward has been in sparkling form this season as the Southern Italian giants lead Serie A and take Europe by storm.

Osimhen joined in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons – and has been paying back that outlay with 20 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

But though the Naples outfit are notoriously difficult to negotiate with when it comes to Premier League sides signing their players, Manchester United have been given encouragement that their pursuit of Osimhen is well and truly on.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told TNT Sports via TeamTalk that sometimes “offers can’t be refused,” seemingly referencing his star striker, who has been linked with United.

“I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won’t be difficult,” De Laurentiis said.

“However, I will never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, though, I hope we’ll see them shine for a long time.”

Osimhen, meanwhile, refused to commit to Napoli beyond this season when asked by ESPN, claiming: “When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues – and to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

“At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me.

“It is for the club to decide.”

The Nigerian is valued at €70 million by Transfermarket.