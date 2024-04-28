Man stabs wife to death in Ekiti over alleged infidelity 

Police in Ekiti have started investigating the stabbing to death of a woman by her husband at Ado-Ekiti over charges of infidelity.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed on Sunday at Ado-Ekiti that the murder took place on Saturday.

A neighbour told newsmen that the man, said to be a law-enforcement agent, and his deceased wife, who worked at a chemist shop, locked themselves up in their bedroom before the stabbing incident.

They had earlier sent their elder child on a decoy errand, leaving their five-year-old child in their room where they stabbed themselves after hot exchanges over the infidelity charge, the neighbour said.

“The man had earlier accused the deceased of infidelity and neighbours who went to settle the quarrel could not get access to the room as it was firmly locked.

“Some of the peace-makers had to break through the ceiling in the house to gain access into the room only to find the deceased and the man badly injured.

“The woman looked unconscious and was rushed out of the house, but she gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital,’’ the neighbour said.

She added that it was at this stage that the matter was reported to the police and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment under police watch.