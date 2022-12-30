Man docked for allegedly beating Police officer on duty

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Awominure, was docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly beating a Police officer on duty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 21, 2022, around 1:10 am at No 3, Otutu Street, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant assaulted one Odedoyin Ayobami, wounding him in his forehead and both hands.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause total mayhem at Otutu area which is open to the public in Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor said further that the defendant also assaulted one Cpl Abah Johnson, a police officer in uniform while performing his lawful duty.

Abdullahi expressed further that the defendant hit the Police officer with blows, removed his uniform button while holding him and also destroyed his wrist watch, valued N15,000.

He explained that the offence contravened sections: 249(d), 355, 356 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the four counts of conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, breach of peace and destruction.

Magistrates A. O. Famuyide granted bail of the defendant in the sum of N150,000 to be deposited in court with one surety in like sum.

Famuyide added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, show his means of livelihood, have a residential building as well as produce three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 19, 2023 for hearing.