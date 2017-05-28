Man City unveil new goalkeeper

LATEST NEWS:
Bowale Odutola

MAIN-SIGNING-e1496948383824.jpg
The 23-year-old arrives at The Etihad for a fee of £34.7 million as coach Pep Guardiola continues to bring in top quality summer reinforcements

Manchester City on Thursday unveiled their latest signing with Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson having completed his move from Benfica.
The 23-year-old arrives at The Etihad for a fee of £34.7 million as coach Pep Guardiola continues to bring in top quality summer reinforcements.
Ederson has penned a six-year deal at The Citizens and looks set to be the club’s new number one custodian next season and he now becomes the second most expensive goalkeeper ever behind Juventus shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon.


Categories

