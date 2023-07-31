Man bags 12 months jail for impersonation

828 828

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 30-year old man, Kennedy Elijah, to 12 months imprisonment for impersonating as a soldier.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, summarily sentenced Elijah after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, however, gave him an option of N100,000 fine or serve 12 months imprisonment.

The convict, of Kurudumi ll, Asokoro, Abuja, was arraigned on two counts of personating as a public servant and giving false information in order to mislead the police.

READ ALSO:

Former NECO Registrar appointed Vice Chancellor

NLC to FG: Our right to protest inalienable, no court order stopping us

IPOB: There’s no going back on fresh two weeks sit-at-home — Simon Ekpa + Video

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, S. O. Osho, told the court that a team of policemen attached to the Asokoro Police Station on patrol, arrested the convict at a black spot within the area.

Osho told the court that the convict lied to the police that he was a serving soldier in Plateau State with the rank of a lieutenant.

According to him, the offence contravened the Penal Code.