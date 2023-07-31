Former NECO Registrar appointed Vice Chancellor

The Board of the newly-established Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu University, Kano has approved the appointment of Prof. Abdulrasheed Garba as its pioneer Vice-Chancellor.
This was contained in a statement by the institution’s Administrative Secretary, Malam Yusuf Datti, on Sunday in Kano.
Garba is a former Registrar of the National Examination Council and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.
According to Datti, the appointment was approved by the board under the chairmanship Prof. Sani Zahradeen, who is the Chief Imam of Kano and former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University.
Datti said that the board expressed confidence in Garba’s ability to lead the private university on the path of excellence.