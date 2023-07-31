Former NECO Registrar appointed Vice Chancellor

828 828

The Board of the newly-established Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu University, Kano has approved the appointment of Prof. Abdulrasheed Garba as its pioneer Vice-Chancellor.

This was contained in a statement by the institution’s Administrative Secretary, Malam Yusuf Datti, on Sunday in Kano.

Garba is a former Registrar of the National Examination Council and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

ALSO READ:

According to Datti, the appointment was approved by the board under the chairmanship Prof. Sani Zahradeen, who is the Chief Imam of Kano and former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University.

Datti said that the board expressed confidence in Garba’s ability to lead the private university on the path of excellence.