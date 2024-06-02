Grandfather, 25-year-old lady, others busted by NDLEA nationwide + Photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in their illicit drug elimination drive made several seizures and arrests across the country in the last one week.

One of such operations, operatives arrested a 25-year-old lady, Blessing Thomas, with 1.0kg methamphetamine in Abuja.

Thomas was arrested by operatives on patrol along the Kwali-Gwagwalada Expressway on May 31, 2024 while travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos State to Yola in Adamawa State.

In another operation, operatives in Nasarawa State on May 29, 2024 nabbed a 70-year-old grandfather, Muhammadu Ibrahim, with 57.2kg cannabis in Lafia, the state capital.

Two suspects: Suleiman Kazeem, 35, and Sunday Gbenga, 20, were arrested when NDLEA officers raided Ara forest, Ara-Ekiti in Ekiti State, where they recovered 426 kilograms of cannabis sativa already processed and packed in big sacks, while they destroyed over 4,000kg of same substance on 1.66 hectares of farmland on May 30.

In Katsina State,76 blocks of cannabis weighing 42kg were seized from a Nigerien, Suleman Audu, 29, when he was arrested by NDLEA officers along Zaria-Malumfashi Road on May 29.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the arrests and seizures, equally revealed that the agency’s Commands and Formations across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others with equal vigour in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture for students and teachers of Community Secondary School, Okpuno, Awka, Anambra State; students and teachers of All Saints Church School, Jericho Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State; students of Western Marine College, Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State; and students of Government Girls Secondary School, Buden Gari, Bichi, Kano State.