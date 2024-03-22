Man arrested for issuing death threat against EFCC Chairman

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested one Kayode Cole for issuing a death threat against the Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.

Cole was arrested in the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the EFCC on March 18, 2024.

The suspect made the death threat through his Instagram page handle: “1billionsecretss,” while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja, on February 1, 2024.

Instablog9ja had posted a story with the caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group – EFCC Chairman.”

Also Read:

Reacting in the comment section of Instablog9ja, Cole stated that the EFCC Chairman will be dead in six months.

He said: “He will be dead in six months.

“This man will be dead in 6 months remember I said it.”

In the course of interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was just “chasing clout”.

According to the EFCC, Cole will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.

Recall that Olukoyede had on January 30, 2024 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja during a one-day dialogue on: “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption,” revealed that the Commission had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

The EFCC boss also stated that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organisation’s bank account.