Man accuses lawyer of attempt to assassinate him over kingship dispute

A Chief of Iredo community in Lagos State, Adebowale Kayode Emmanuel Igbooye, has raised the alarm of an assassination attempt on him allegedly by a lawyer, Wasiu Musa Adebamowo, from Igbooye, Lagos State, over a kingship dispute.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, the case was reported on August 12, 2024 by Igbooye to the police.

According to the police, Igbooye said while travelling from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State to Ikorodu in Lagos State via the Ijebu Ode/Epe Expressway, he encountered a suspicious Toyota Camry car, marked: “Oriwu One.”

He said the car, which was initially trailing him, later double crossed him, forcefully taking his right of way.

He said as soon as he became aware that his life was in danger, he managed to scamper to safety by manoeuvring the vehicle and continued driving.

Igbooye said the suspects gave him a hot chase until he hid himself at Eredo Junction in Lagos State.

According to the complainant, he said he discovered another Lexus sports car speeding towards his car, but he changed his route towards Ijebu Ode, thereby narrowly escaping despite hearing gunshots aimed at his car by unknown assailants near Itawo Community Junction in Ogun State.

He said this prompted him to flee to Ijebu-Ode for safety, abandoning his vehicle midway on the highway.

While stating his ordeal to the Divisional Police Officer, he accused Adebamowo of threatening his life.

According to Odutola, the face-off between Igooye and Adebamowo is over who would be next king within their ruling family, though the incumbent, despite being of an advanced age, is well and alive.

Also Read:

She said Detectives of the Command have visited the scene to put the community under control to avoid any form of escalation or senseless killing.

She said the car sprayed with bullets has been recovered to the police station as preliminary investigation has also commenced.

Post Views: 28