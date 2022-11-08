Man, 35, docked for alleged theft of N250,000

A 35-year-old man, John Podoese, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, for allegedly stealing N250,000 cash.

Podoese, whose address was not provided, was charged with theft and burglary.

The prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 18 at 2.35 p.m. at Elebute area, Alumi Bus Stop, Ilogbo, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant broke into the house of the complainant, Kehinde Yakubu, and stole cash of N250, 000.

He said the defendant was caught by a neighbour and was handed over to the police.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 412 and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol.1 Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A .O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for further hearing.





