Man, 27, arraigned for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman

A 27-year-old man, Olaoluwa Fakayode on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman (name withheld).

Fakayode, whose residential address was not provided, is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit felony to wit rape and rape.

The State Counsel, Abimbola Abolade, thereafter applied for a trial date and for the prosecution to assemble her witnesses.

Abolade told the court that the defendant with his fleeing accomplice, allegedly committed the offences on April 23, 2020, at about 3.00 am in Cappa in Oshodi, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the survivor without her consent.

Abolade told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 260(1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

She pleaded with the court to allow her time to assemble her witnesses and requested for a trial date.

The counsel urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre until the adjourned date.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, agreed to the prosecution’s request and remanded the defendant in a custodial centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

The Judge adjourned the case until June 10, for commencement of trial.