Makinde promises to give priority to infrastructure

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday said his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructure development to enhance growth and productivity in the state.

He said this at the funeral and thanksgiving service in honour of Elizabeth Oke, mother of Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

Bishop Oke is the founder of Christlife, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Founder, Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan.

The thanksgiving service was held at St. James Memorial Anglican Church, Kasumu Village, Ibadan.

Makinde said the ongoing road construction in Kasumu village to Egbeda Road, through Owobaale-Erunmu, would be completed as planned.

He said his administration attached importance to the road which links Erunmu, where the state government planned to convert the moribund Erunmu dry port to a container terminal.

The governor, however, cautioned residents of Kasumu village and other communities in the area to be wary of land grabbers and equally avoid selling their lands.

Makinde said road corridors in the area would soon experience massive economic transformation as a result of the project and the ongoing Ibadan Circular Road Project being developed around the axis.

The governor, who described the funeral and thanksgiving as the celebration of life for the late Oke, observed that the character of the deceased could be seen in her children.

Also Read:

He said the late Oke lived a fruitful life and impacted the community and people around her meaningfully.

He charged the Oke family to take solace, saying Mama Oke lived for 97 years, which called for celebration.

In his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Rev. Williams Aladekugbe, charged people not to see death as a bad thing, but a transition of believers to a place of peaceful rest and everlasting life.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Bishop Oke thanked Governor Makinde for his exceptional life and giant strides in transforming the state into an enviable one.