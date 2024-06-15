Flood: Lagos demolishes street gates, fences, security post

The Lagos State Government has demolished some street gates, security posts and fences of houses constructed on drainage channels and canals in Okota area of the state.

The operation was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps and Ministry of the Environment.

The operation, on Friday was led by the Corps Marshall, retired Major Olaniyi Cole.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored the exercise reports that the operation was carried out at Liberty, Paris, Victory and Hosanna Goodness Estates, all located in the Okota area.

NAN observed that some street gates, house fences, including security posts, were built on drainage channels and canals.

It was also observed that a security post’s toilet was constructed on a drainage as well as many illegal structures, including Oodua People’s Congress house, with the shrine built close to a major canal in the area.

Cole said that some residents of the estates petitioned the Commissioner for the Environment on the incessant flooding they always faced once it rained due to the blockage of the canals and drainages by the illegal structures.

Cole said they were given the order to pull down all illegal structures, stressing that the affected estates and houses were given 48 hours to remove the structures.

He said that for every land approved by the government, the construction of the fence must have 10 metres distance to/from the canal and drainage.

Adekoya Adedeji, from the Drainage Office, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, linked the flooding situation in many parts of the state to human activities.

Adedeji said for the operation on Friday, some people deliberately blocked the waterways by building fences, shanties and houses on the way.

He said: “People must have the understanding that all the government is doing is for the interest of all.

“As government, we will not rest on our effort to ensure that all illegal structures on canals, drainages and other public ways responsible for flooding are cleared for a flood free Lagos.”

Some residents of the estates who spoke with NAN commended the government for the bold step to clear the illegal structures.

Austin Odinaka, a resident, said the street gate constructed around his street always caused flooding, causing them to take longer journeys out of the estate.

Another resident, simply identified as Sunny, said they tried to intervene when they were constructing some street gates, but they were ignored by the initiators of the construction.

Sunny, however, blamed some Lagos State Government officials and traditional rulers of the area who collected money and allowed the illegal structures to be constructed.

A victim, whose illegal structure was marked for demolition along the canal, Nancy Okafor, said she purchased the land from one Odo Chibuzor at the sum of N536,000 with receipt given to the Corps Marshall as evidence.