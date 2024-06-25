Makinde commiserates with Shettima over mother-in-law’s death

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has condoled with Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the demise of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Albishir.

Makinde, in a statement on Tuesday, urged the Vice-President to take heart, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Hajiya Albishir.

He said: “I condole with the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the death of Hajiya Maryam Albishir.

“While the death of loved ones always brings pain to the heart, we can only accept the will of God and pray for the fortitude to bear the loss occasioned by the demise.

Also Read:

“It is my prayer that Allah SWT will grant her Aljana Firdausi and console the family she left behind.”