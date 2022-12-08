Luis Enrique leaves role as Spain head coach

Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain head coach following the team’s last-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja started their tournament with a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica before drawing 1-1 with Germany in their next match, and four points proved to be enough to qualify for the next round despite losing 2-1 to Japan in their final group fixture.

Spain faced Morocco in the round of 16 on Tuesday; the two sides could not be separated in 120 minutes of football, but Morocco progressed to the quarter-finals courtesy of a penalty-shootout success.

Enrique’s contract with the European nation was only due to run until the end of December, and it has now been announced that the 52-year-old has left his role with the 2010 world champions.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators,” read a statement from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

“The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects.

“The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home.”

During two separate spells, Enrique took charge of 47 games for Spain, boasting a record of 26 wins, 14 draws and seven defeats.

There have been suggestions that the manager is now keen to return to club football, having enjoyed huge success at the helm of Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.

Spain won the World Cup in 2010 but have disappointed at their last three tournaments, failing to make it out of the group stage in 2014 and being eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018 and 2022.

Luis de la Fuente, who is the manager of Spain Under-21s, has been named as Enrique's successor.






