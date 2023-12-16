Like Wike, Fubara floats band with catchphrase: ‘Dey your dey make I dey my dey’ + Video

The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has floated his own live band that sings at events he attends.

This was also a signature of his two-term predecessor, Nyesom Wike, at state events that he attended.

A video of Fubara’s live band at the flag-off of the construction of 20,000 housing units in the Ikwere area of the state has been trending online.

The catchphrase of the band has been: “Dey your dey, make I dey my dey. Nobody worry nobody.”

For Wike, his live band had the signature tune: “As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us.”

The band was headed by a gospel singer in Rivers State, Bamidele Abiye Adeek, professionally known as Sensational Bamidele.