Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been named the new chairman of Leicester City.

Aiyawatt succeeds his father, the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Leicester’s King Power Stadium last October.

“It is a privilege to become the next chairman of this great club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story,” Srivaddhanaprabha, 34, said in a statement on the official Foxes website.

“It feels like there is so much more to come.

“As we approach the start of the new season, there is genuine excitement and positivity among our supporters and in the football community about what we can achieve.

“We have an exciting young squad, an outstanding manager and backroom staff, and a well-structured and sustainable off-pitch operation, all backed by an energised and engaged supporter base.

“Next summer, our football operation will move to a brand new training facility that will be among the best in Europe, while the process of consulting supporters and our community on the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium has also begun.

“These developments were all part of my father’s dream for Leicester City.

“It’s a dream that belongs to all of us now and it will be my honour to lead the club as we pursue that dream together.”

Srivaddhanaprabha’s previous role of vice-chairman will be filled by his brother Apichet, who retains his position on the club’s board alongside Liu Shilai and Susan Whelan.