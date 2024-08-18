Legal icon, Prof Epiphany Azinge, emerges 14th Asagba of Asaba designate 

The Asaba traditional council, the Asagba-in-Council on Sunday announced the emergence of foremost legal luminary, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN) as the 14th Asagba (King) of Asaba designate.

Azinge, a professor of Law, holds the traditional chieftaincy title of the Okilolo of Asaba.

The Ochendo of Asaba, Chief Anthony Edozien, who made the announcement on behalf of the Council, said the selection process was in line with the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict of 1979, applicable to Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that five Ebo’s (Quarters) of Asaba backed by the Iyagba quarters unanimously selected Azinge as the 14th Asagba of Asaba designate, hence his confirmation by the ruling council.

Azinge, who was a former Director General of the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies was selected from a poll of 10 contenders to the royal stool, among them were Tony Ogugia Konwea, Prof. Emmanuel Onwuka and Chief Chinedu Esealuka.

It would be recalled that the emergence of Azinge as the new Asagba, followed the death of the 13th Asagba of Asaba, late Prof. Chike Edozien, who passed on February 14, 2024.

