Okun forum calls for removal of CP in Kogi

The Okun Society Forum of Kogi on Sunday called for removal of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bertrand Onuoha, over alleged compromise of security.

The Director of Security and Intelligence of the group, retired Brig.-Gen. Benjamin Ipinyomi, made the call in Lagos State, while briefing newsmen on the security situation in Kogi.

Ipinyomi alleged that the call for removal of the police boss in Kogi became necessary due to several killings, kidnappings, which are not investigated by the command.

He alleged that the CP oppressed indigenes of the state, particularly opposition groups.

According to him, Onuoha allegedly placed the state on red alert on Friday, in anticipation of perceived crisis after the Supreme Court Judgment, wondering on whose directive he requested for additional manpower.

“Has the commissioner of police become the spokesperson of the Supreme Court? He should explain to Nigerians the report of all the murder cases under his tenure in the police command in Kogi.

“What are the causes of the gross insecurity in the state? What measures has he put in place to curb insecurity in the state? What kinetic and non-kinetic strategies has he put in place to curb insecurity?

“What has he done about illegal mining in the state since assumption of duty, Why did he authorise movement of three to four armoured tanks to invade a residence at Ayingba, where innocent civilians were murdered? ” he queried.

The retired General requested President Bola Tinubu to direct all arms of government to critically look into the affairs of Kogi in terms of security and welfare of the people.

He requested the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, to beam more light into the activities of Onuoha.

Ipinyomi, therefore, requested the I-G to post a new police commissioner to Kogi, to improve security in the state.

In his response, the spokesperson of the police command in Kogi, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said there was no truth in the allegations by the forum.

Williams said the state remained peaceful and that joint security agencies, led by the command, were policing the entire state.

He said that Ipinyomi could not be in Lagos State and know what was happening in Kogi, urging him and others to play by the rules for the development of the state.

“The security of Kogi is not for the police and security agencies alone to handle, residents have their roles.

“There is no insecurity in the state. The students kidnapped have been rescued, criminals are being arrested and prosecuted by the police,” he said.

