Hunters rescue kidnapped siblings, nab hoodlums in Anambra

The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service says its operatives in Anambra State Command have successfully rescued two siblings who were kidnapped by gunmen in the state.

The Deputy Commander-General (Technical Operations), NHFSS, Dr John Metchie, made this known while addressing newsmen on the operations of the hunters, on Sunday in Abuja.

Metchie said the two siblings, Chijioke George Igwe and Uchenna Augustine Igwe, were returning from a wedding ceremony on August 16, when they were kidnapped by gunmen at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victims said that they were double-crossed by some armed men who opened fire, shooting sporadically into the air and then, bundled them out of their car and whisked them into the forest.

According to him, it was the rapid response of operatives of the NHFSS from Umueri in Anambra-East council area that saved their lives following a distress call from a concerned citizen.

He said the hunters had been working with the Nigerian army, the Police and the Department of State Service (DSS), to tackle the menace of kidnapping in the forests across the country.

Chief Joseph Obaelue, the Chief Security Officer of Umueri community and member of the NHFSS, said they got a distress call about 9 pm on August 16 and immediately swooped into the forest for rescue of the victims.

Obaelue said the victims were abducted at Nkwelle-Ezunaka but were rescued at Umueri along Onitsha-Adani forest.

According to him, they were on their way to hand over two other suspects earlier apprehended to the police when they suddenly saw a vehicle moving in the bush.

Obaelue said the suspects immediately opened fire on them indicating that they were in a gun duel with kidnappers.

He said that the abductors absconded into the thick forest leaving the victims behind and having compelled one of them to transfer the sum of N1.3 million into their account prior to their arrival at the scene.

“The two brothers were rescued alongside a Lexus Jeep 330 and a Toyota Highlander SUV that were recovered too.

“Earlier same day, we trailed and tracked down two criminal syndicates who specialise in calling people with strange numbers and threatening them to part with certain amount of money, if they still want to stay alive.

“The two suspects who operate with different SIM cards, threaten people that they were contracted to kill them but if they cooperate by paying the money they requested for, they won’t kill them,” he said.

Obaelue congratulated his men for their gallantry in the rescue operation.

He also acknowledged the collaboration of the military, police, Civil Defence, DSS, Vigilante service and others in the fight against kidnapping, banditry, armed herdsmen and other criminal elements in the forest.

He also thanked the Deputy Commander-General of NHFSS, Metchie for the technical and logistic assistance to the command in actualising their operations.

Obaelue also thanked the Commander-General of NHFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, for ensuring discipline, cohesion and unity of purpose in the service.

