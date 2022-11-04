LCCI Trade Fair: Buhari affirms AfCFTA agreement will boost African trade, deliver continental market

President Muhammadu Buhari said the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will boost intra-African trade, as well as deliver an integrated continental market, consisting of 1.3 billion consumers.

Buhari made the affirmation Friday at the opening ceremony of 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, organized by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI.

He stressed that the measure was a great opportunity for Nigeria, affirming that the country’s international trade is currently doing well with a trade surplus between January and June of 2022 in excess of N3.2 trillion. He noted AfCFTA offers the opportunity to do so much better!

To do better, President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, directed that the public and private sectors must work together.

“The private sector can help boost the demand for Nigerian products by aggressively pursuing value addition and increasing the quality of exported goods originating from our country. This trade fair is a great opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s capacity to produce to international standards and also to export.

“The public sector will continue to drive investment into infrastructure development, encourage access to low-cost financing and provide fiscal incentives to companies wishing to manufacture products for sale. These incentives include: three to five-year tax holidays for enterprises in what we deem pioneer industries; tax-free operations and capital allowances for agriculture, manufacturing and engineering within our free trade zones” Buhari said.

Adebayo disclosed that the Federal Government has taken much-needed steps to improve the trading environment, some of which include: “Creation of Special Economic Zones: We have 17 operational Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with 4 more currently under construction. 14 of these are general economic zones which support export processing, large-scale manufacturing, warehousing, logistic services, tourism, food processing and packaging and technology development; the remaining 3 are dedicated” to oil & gas-related activities.

FG he related, has also provided funding support through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI). Specifically, the CBN has initiated programs to encourage domestic production and exports, some of which include the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, FGN Special Intervention Fund for MSMEs and N150bn Targeted Credit Facility. The Federal Government has also successfully disbursed a total of N785 billion through BOI from 2019 to 2022.

“We have also granted Fiscal Incentives to businesses, across multiple sectors, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. As you may be aware, our Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Company Income Tax (CIT) taxes are among the lowest in the world. In fact, small businesses with an annual turnover of less than 25 million naira, are exempted from paying Company Income Tax. A lower company income tax rate of 20% is also provided for companies whose yearly turnover is between 25 million to 100 million Naira.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment is reviewing and updating our National Trade Policy in order to firmly establish Nigeria as a worldwide trading hub and a regional leader. This policy will aim to maximize our economic output, expand infrastructural development, promote business growth, industrialization and entrepreneurship.

“While we take these strides, it is important that all national policy makers, business leaders and trade development partners know that the synergy and cooperation between all parties is cardinal to enhancing trade in Nigeria. Through effective partnerships, governance and help from our friends in the private sector, the sky is the limit.

“We can grasp the future direction of our country and pivot it to unending treasures that will benefit all. We can create a hub that is open to all and position the country as a gateway into Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond; A silk road whose impact shall solidify our position as the giant of Africa” the Minister said.

Buhari said he looked forward to the proactive conversations on how the country can open up the floodgates of opportunities in relation to her outlook.

In his vote of thanks, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi indicated in its quest to sustain this legacy project, organizers of the fair have found loyal patrons, sponsors, partners, and exhibitors to depend on over the years.

“Every year our list of sponsors is stretched to include the biggest brands in Nigeria today. We deeply cherish this friendship, cooperation, and understanding.

“We particularly thank the United Bank for Africa Plc, AFREXIM Bank, Dangote Group, Choice International Group, MTN Nigeria, De United Foods Limited (DUFIL), Bank of Industry, Mikano International Limited, FEDAN Investments Limited, Lifemate Furniture, the Bank of Industry, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Rite Foods, 11 Plc, NEXIM Bank, our media partners, and very honourably the Lagos State Government” Kupoluyi said .

He also thanked President Buhari, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Otunba Adebayo, royal fathers of the day, National President of NACCIMA and mass media.





