LCCI announces LITF three-day free entry event 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the Lagos International Trade Fair special three-day free entry event.

LCCI, the organiser of the LITF, disclosed this in a statement by its Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona.

To this end, the organiser has invited the community, shoppers and beyond to explore the world of commerce, innovation and culture.

Almona expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying: “We are excited to welcome the Lagos community and visitors from all over to this 10-day international fair.

“The first three free days will be to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the Chamber and provide the needed opportunity for everyone.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase the incredible products and services available in Lagos and beyond, fostering business growth and cultural exchange.”

Almona stressed that the event, which takes off on November 3 and lasts till November 5, 2023, is an exceptional opportunity to attend the fair without any admission fee, promising massive discounts.

The fair is scheduled for 8am daily and will be held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is renowned as one of Africa’s most significant trade expos, showcasing a wide array of products and services from across the globe.

It serves as a hub for business professionals, entrepreneurs and consumers to connect, collaborate and explore exciting opportunities.

Some highlights of the fair include: Diverse Exhibitors: Over 1,000 exhibitors from various industries will showcase their products and services, offering a unique chance to discover new trends and innovative solutions.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, potential business partners, and experts in different fields. Build relationships that can open doors to new opportunities and collaborations.

Entertainment village: Enjoy live music, dance performances, and other entertainment throughout the 10-day event.

Children’s Corner: A dedicated area for kids with fun and educational activities, making it a family-friendly and fun-filled event.

The organisers said the three-day free entry event is open to the public, calling on the public to take advantage of “this unique opportunity to be part of this internationally recognised trade fair”.

The 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair will be hosting hundreds of Chinese exhibitors in various sectors with several products.

Almona advised: “You can meet with several exhibitors to seal commercial deals and save several dollars in travel costs.

“Visit the China Halls 1 and 2 at the Lagos International Trade Fair holding from 3rd to 12th November in Lagos.”

She urged prospective participants not to miss the unique chance to be part of the Lagos International Trade 2023 and explore the world of business and culture.