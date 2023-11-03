IDP: Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of Housing units

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has assured the displaced people of Logumani and Gajibo communities that they would soon be resettled back to their communities.

The two communities were destroyed by Boko Haram in 2014.

They are situated in Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas.

Zulum however, had good news for them, saying that they would soon return to their homes upon the completion of the ongoing 1,000 housing projects.

He spoke during an inspection of the progress of work on the project on Friday.

He said that he was confident that the project would be completed and people would be resettled in two months’ time.

“We have seen the level of construction here and I have given a deadline of two months within which they should complete the work and we will return people back to their homes, insha’ Allah,” he said.

The Governor further said that the project comprised basic amenities, such as one primary school, health centre, police station and a water borehole.

He also directed that the ongoing 500 housing units in Gajibo be completed in three months to allow the residents to return home.

He expressed the need to guarantee food security in the crisis-torn area through irrigation farming.

According to him, through farming, the Borno Government intends to provide a viable solution to the problems of livelihood among IDPs that are returning to their ancestral communities.

Governor Zulum gave assurance that the government would provide farmers with modern irrigation implements and tools to enhance crop yield.