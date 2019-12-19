Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has sympathised with the families of persons who died during the collapse of a mining site in Zawan, Jos South Local Government Area of the state on December 18.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, expressed sadness at the death of the young miners whose lives he said, had been cut short by the tragic incident.

He directed the State Ministry of Health to give the injured victims adequate attention and the best of care possible.

He also directed the Ministry of Mineral Development to immediately investigate the causes of the tragic incident for necessary action to be taken.

The governor said the State Government was working to integrate artisanal miners into the licenced and regulated mining programme that adhered strictly to procedures in order to avoid such occurrences in the future.

He warned against illegal mining in the state, which he said did not only put the lives of the people at risk, but also led to loss of revenues accrued to Government.

He said henceforth, the Ministry of Solid Minerals and relevant agencies must step up supervision of the sector to ensure that all safety standards were adhered to.