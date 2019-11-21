Three retired senior officers of the Police, Navy and Department of State Services have been arrested in connection with the possession of a lion in Lagos.

This was disclosed to Channels Television by the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Chief Superintendent of Police Olayinka Egbeyemi.

Egbeyemi had last week revealed that an Indian, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was rearing the lion in a residential building at 229, Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two-year-old lion, named Kiara, was on Monday evacuated to a zoo in the state.

Egbeyemi explained to Channels Television that the three retired officers, who double as Chief Security Officers to the cat owner, said they were aware of the presence of Kiara within the building since it arrived.

Although the Indian owner is yet to present himself to the authorities for questioning, the four arrested have been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Depart in Yaba for further investigation and possible charges, said Egbeyemi, who also revealed that the lion is in a stable condition after regaining consciousness and has acclimatised to its new environment.