Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Monday succeeded in moving the lion found at a private home in Victoria Island to a zoo in Omu Resorts, Lekki.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the exercise was carried out in conjunction with officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and medical personnel from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine,University of Ibadan.

Speaking further, Egbeyemi said Dr. Ogunmo Bamidele, who led the medical team from the University of Ibadan, had to tranquillise the lion thrice before evacuation.

He confirmed that the Agency responded to a petition from residents while investigations revealed that the lion was brought in from Cameroun by an Indian two years.

“Immediately I got the petition, I deployed my officers to the house at No. 229, Muri-Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where they kept a close watch for more than 72 hours before the lion was finally removed today,” Egbeyemi said.

The Chairman assured residents that the owner of the lion will face the full wrath of the law, warning residents to abstain from harbouring wild animals that endanger the lives of others.

“Inasmuch as we appreciate residents around Victoria Island for their quick action, we urge every member of the public to be observant in their immediate environment and report any strange or unusual activity to appropriate government authority for prompt action,” he stated.

The Director, Veterinary Services, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Macaulay Rasheed, also advised members of the public to stop rearing wild animals at private homes in order to avoid unnecessary attack and contagious animal diseases.