Lagos arrests hoodlums collecting levy on pedestrian bridge

The Lagos State Government has arrested two suspects for allegedly extorting traders and residents who use pedestrian bridges in the Yaba area of the state.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this on his X handle on Thursday.
Wahab, who did not reveal the names of the suspect, tweeted: “In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.
“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue.”