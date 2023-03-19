Lagos 2023: APC clinches Ifako-Ijaiye Assembly seats

Hon. Temitope Adewale and Hon. Emmanuel Olotu were on Sunday declared winners of Ifako-Ijaiye Constituencies 01 and 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adewale was returned elected a second time having defeated 10 others.

Dr. Ifueko Bello Fadaka, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, declared him winner.

She declared: “I, Dr Ifueko Bello Fadaka, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer of the 2023 Ifako-Ijaiye 01 Constituency State election held on the 18th day of March.

“The election was contested for and the candidate, Adewale Temitope Adedeji of All Progressive Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

NAN reports that Adewale, the candidate of the APC, scored a total of 17,904 votes, followed by James Abushe of the Labour Party, who had a total of 6,780 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Abiodun Oloyede, had a total of 1,121 votes.

Also, Olotu of APC, was declared winner of the Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 02 by Dr. Simon Aakaya, the Returning Officer of Ifako-Ijaiye 02 Constituency.

He said APC’s Olotu scored 20,759; LP, 5771; PDP, 1693; and NNPP 37.

“’Now Emmanuel Olotu, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.