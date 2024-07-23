Labour Party senator defects to APC

Senator representing Imo East, Ezenwo Onyewuchi, who is also a member of the Labour Party has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

Onyewuchi had in 2022 left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party.

He hinged his decision to resign from the Labour Party due to the ongoing crisis in the party, adding that he consulted with his party members and constituents before taking the decision.

He became the first LP lawmaker following his defection to the party.

Onyewuchi said that his defection to the LP would enable him to participate fully in the “new Nigeria movement”.

