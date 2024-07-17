Labour Party Reps mourn late member 

The Labour Party Caucus of the House of Representatives has expressed sorrow over the recent death of one of its members, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, describing it as painful, devastating and a huge loss to the LP family.

The party stated this in a condolence message released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

In the statement, the LP Caucus Leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, eulogized late Abubakar as a dedicated and grassroots-focused representative, known for his easy-going nature, ingenuity, and resourcefulness in promoting football development in Nigeria; one whose contributions to the sport and the nation will be greatly missed.

The Labour leader said further, “The passing of our dear colleague, Hon. Adams, at the tender age of 39, is a tremendous loss to the Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, his constituents in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna state, and the entire Labour Party family in Kaduna state and Nigeria. His untimely death is a significant blow to all of us who worked closely with him.

“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the immediate family of Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, the Labour Party electorate who entrusted him with their mandate to serve as their representative, and the Kaduna state government, for this devastating loss. We pray that Almighty God provides comfort and strength to his young family in this extremely difficult time, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Born in 1985, Hon. Adams was an entrepreneur, politician, and former professional footballer. A few years ago, he founded Kada City FC, a Nigerian football club based in Kaduna, with the aim of promoting football development in the state.

Notably, he became the youngest football club owner in Nigeria at the time. Kada City FC was officially unveiled in February 2018 and achieved significant success, winning the 2018 Nigeria National League promotion playoff against Bendel Insurance F.C. and making their debut in the Nigeria Premier League in 2019. He was until his death on Tuesday July 16, 2024, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.

