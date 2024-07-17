Breaking: Tinubu writes Senate to seek injection of N6.2 trillion into N27.5 trillion 2024 budget 

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly written the Senate, seeking for consideration and subsequent approval of N6.2 trillion injection into the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio who read at plenary, said that President Tinubu specifically seeks for withdrawal of N3.2 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, for capital expenditure.

It was learnt that President Tinubu in the second leg of the request as contained in the letter is seeking the withdrawal of another N3 Trillion from the consolidated revenue fund for additional recurrent expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December 2024.

Tinubu, further in the letter, also seeks an Act to amend the Finance Act, of 2023, to impose and charge windfall tax on banks and to provide for the administration of the tax and matters related thereto.

For expeditious consideration, the Senate had already listed the two requests on its Order Paper as Executive bills for consideration.

Also Read:

If the requested N6 2 trillion is injected into the N27 5 trillion 2024 budget, the budget size will increase to N33.7 trillion.

More details later…

Post Views: 0