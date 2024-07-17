Breaking: Ndume removed as Senate Chief Whip

The Senator representing Borno North, Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) has replaced Sen. Ali Ndume representing Borno South (APC-Borno) as the Chief Whip of the Senate.
This was contained in a letter by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio.
The letter titled “Complaints Against the Unbecoming Utterances of Sen. Ali Ndume” was read by Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday.