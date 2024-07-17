Breaking: Ndume removed as Senate Chief Whip

The Senator representing Borno North, Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) has replaced Sen. Ali Ndume representing Borno South (APC-Borno) as the Chief Whip of the Senate.

This was contained in a letter by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio.

Also Read:

The letter titled “Complaints Against the Unbecoming Utterances of Sen. Ali Ndume” was read by Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday.

Post Views: 9