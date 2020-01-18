The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, has commended Lee Engineering and Construction Company for the progressive execution of the Atlas Cove Depot Optimisation Project for the NNPC.

The Atlas Cove Depot Optimisation Project includes the construction of three giant storage tanks with storage capacity of 50 million metric tons of Premium Motor Spirit, installation of fire fighting system, electrical system, instrumentation system, civil and mechanical works.

Speaking at the inspection tour of the project in Atlas Cove, Lagos on Saturday, Kyari said he was impressed with what the company was doing.

He said Lee Engineering was setting the pace in the sector.

The NNPC boss, who was conducted round by the Chairman/CEO of Lee Engineering and Construction Company, Chief Leemon Ikpea, pledged to give the firm the needed support to enable it complete the project on time.

In his remarks during the tour, Ikpea said Lee Engineering was able to achieve the feat in the construction of the facilities because of its core value of “professionalism, efficiency, quality and timely delivery of projects”.

To ensure seamless functions of the new facility, Ikpea urged Kyari to ensure the prompt upgrade of existing facilities at the project site.

“It is my considered opinion to affirm that existing facilities cannot be integrated with the new system due to obsolete instrumentation and existing equipment failure,” Ikpea further stated.

The Lee Engineering boss, who appealed to the NNPC helmsman to fast track its payment system to ensure that the job is delivered as planned, said his company was available for upgrade of the obsolete facilities for the national oil corporation.