Kwara LG poll: Gov. Ahmed set to flag-off APC campaign

Ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Kwara State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed will flag-off the campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to the Publicity Secretary of party, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, the campaign rally will hold at the party secretariat by 10am.

The Governor will lead all Commissioners, political appointees and heads of agencies and commissions to the rally.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, and all members of the Kwara State House of Assembly will also attend the rally.

Distinguished Senators and members of House of Representatives will also grace the flag-off rally.

Also expected at the rally are all executive members of the APC at the local government levels, the 16 chairmanship and 193 councillorship candidates of the APC and other members of the party.

The party reiterated that it will win the forthcoming elections by landslide, adding: “Our conviction of landslide victory is not only predicated on that fact that there is no alternative to the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State but also premised on the impacts and results of the shared prosperity agenda of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State.”