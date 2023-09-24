Kwara gets a new CP

A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Kwara State.

He is Olaiya Victor Mobolaji.

His appointment, with immediate effect, followed approval by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Until his appointment, the new Kwara police commissioner was the Commissioner of Police, INEC, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Mobolaji will replace CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi who retired on September 1st, 2023.