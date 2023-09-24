2023 Igbo Day: Ndigbo urged to seek God’s intervention to overcome challenges

By Chinedu Emeruwa Chinedu

As parts of activities lined up for the Igbo Day Celebration which will take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State September end, people of igbo ethnic-nationality gathered in Rivers Saturday at the seventh day Adventist church for thanksgiving service and prayer for God’s intervention in current challenges facing the igbo nation.

The event was organised by the apex igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as part of arrangements for the grand finale of the Igbo Day Celebration which will take at Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt next week Saturday.

However, MasterGuide Dr Madumere Thomas Ezearu, while delivering sermon, tasked Ndigbo on fervent prayer for God’s special wisdom and protection for the Rivers Governor, Sim Fubara and many other political leaders in the land.

He specifically noted that Fubara enjoys God’s protection and the support of Rivere people having possessed sterling leadership attributes and also, demonstrated the needed capacity in raising the bar of democratic governance in Rivers state since his formal inauguration as a state governor.

According to him, “citizens should continue to pray for our leaders for God’s wisdoms to be able to discharge duties entrusted to them by the electorates in all federating states in Nigeria. Because, this country is passing through myriads of challenges ranging from structural imbalance, economic morass, Insecurity, and numerous of others problems.

READ ALSO:

AFRIMA condoles with Morocco, Libya over earthquakes, flood, urges global support

Lagos commences removal of shanties on Blue Line rail corridor on Lagos-Badagry expressway

How I bled for four months non-stop — Popular Nigerian actress

“We must continue to keep our faith and pray in order to overcome bad situation of affairs in God, and seek for mercies, graces and abundant wisdoms, directions and strengths, especially,

In his opening remarks during the program, an Ohanaeze Chieftain, Professor Thomas Amadi Ellah, expressed his joy that despite the insecurity challenges and other difficulties facing the igbo Nation, it reason to be thankful to Chukwu Okike Abiama (Almighty God) for his faithfulness and mercy.

He noted that Ndigbo had been preserved and had survived in the seven Igbo-speaking states, including Rivers State and Anioma in Delta State, and that this feat call for celebration.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro decried the recent killings and bloodbaths that occurred in Imo State, and many other areas in Southeast and the country at large.

He further called on Ndigbo to pray for God’s intervention to restore peace and security across the country, particularly in imo state in southeast zone.

Isiguzoro expressed his belief that God would answer the prayers of ndigbo, especially, in the collective desire of people of igbo extraction to produce a President for the country.

The auspicious event witnessed special songs and invocations for God’s blessings to the people of igbo ethnic tribe.

It was also attended by a large number of Igbo people, including representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Professor Thomas Amadi Ellah, and the Chairman of Ohanaeze Elders Forum, Prince Richard Ozobu.