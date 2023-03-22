Kwara FA Councils elect new members, inaugurated + Full list

Newly-elected members of the 10 Local Football Councils in Kwara State have been charged to ensure a proper development of the game in their respective areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that they were elected on Tuesday at the Kwara State Football House in Ilorin.

The Local Football Councils are Edu, Ekiti, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Irepodun, Isin, Offa, Oke-Ero, Oyun and Patigi.

While handing the members their certificates of election after the oath-taking exercise, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Saliu Ojibara, commended them for abiding by the rules.

But he quickly reminded them that their primary aim was to develop football at the grassroots.

Ojibara said: “The elections have been conducted in line with the provisions of the Statutes, the Electoral Code and the Electoral Guidelines.

“I must commend the Football Association for its doggedness in conducting the first democratically-elected Council elections in the state.”

The Chairman of Kwara FA, Idris Musa, while commending the Electoral Committee, the Appeals Committee and other stakeholders, said there was no compromise whatsoever in the elections.

Musa added that complaints and protests should be deposited at the appropriate quarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that each of the 10 Councils has five members, comprising the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and three other members.

The FA had earlier constituted Interim Committees for four Local Government Areas, which failed to meet the requirements for Council elections.

These are Asa, Ilorin West, Moro and Ifelodun.

Elections into Councils of Baruten and Kaiama will hold later, according to the FA.

Eighty-two candidates from 15 LGAs were earlier cleared to compete in the elections, with just a candidate, Olanrewaju Azeez from Offa, disqualified.

Below is the list of elected members:

EDU LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Maliki Manzuma – Chairman

2. Musa Mohammed – member

3. Mansir Sha’aba – member

4. Mohammed Yahaya – member

5. Shafiyi Sha’aba – member

EKITI LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Salahudeen Jimoh – Chairman

2. Afolayan Racheal – Vice-Chairman

3. Suleiman Adeleke – member

4. Ajiboye Adebisi – member

5. Abolarin Joel Blessing – member

ILORIN EAST LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Olokoba Toyin – Chairman

2. A. A. Abdullahi – Vice-Chairman

3. Gesinde Adedeji – member

4. Olaoye Abimbola – member

5. Baba Isiaka – member

ILORIN SOUTH LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Umar Bolaji – Chairman

2. Aremu Abdulraheem – Vice-Chairman

3. Ayinde Wahab – member

4. Mohammed Issa – member

5. Gambari Abubakar – member

IREPODUN LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Oladipo Joseph – Chairman

2. Joel Emmanuel – Vice-Chairman

3. Owolewa Olayinka – member

4. Awoyinka Samson – member

5. Agboola Femi – member

ISIN LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Oloruntoba Olaitan – Chairman

2. Oyinloye Oluwaseyi – Vice-Chairman

3. Aransiola David – member

4. Azeez Gafar – member

5. Olajide Peter – member

OFFA LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Lawal Adebisi – Chairman

2. Lawal Fatimoh – Vice-Chairman

3. Adebisi Muideen – member

4. Badmus Kehinde – member

5. Garba Alhassan – member

OKE-ERO LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Bankole Kayode – Chairman

2. Bamidele Adegoke – Vice-Chairman

3. Adeoti Olabode – member

4. Bolarinwa Okadele – member

5. Atolagbe Sunday – member

OYUN LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Fowomola Salman – Chairman

2. Kiyesola Ademola – Vice-Chairman

3. Adepoju John – member

4. Kolawole Femi – member

5. Oyelere Aliu – member

PATIGI LOCAL FOOTBALL COUNCIL

1. Jibril Idris – Chairman

2. Suleiman Mohammed – Vice-Chairman

3. Mohammed Alhassan – member

4. Mohammed Hussein – member

5. Mohammed Adamu Tsadu – member.