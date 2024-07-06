Kogi: LG caretaker chairmen get tenure extension

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday approved the extension of the tenure of the 21 Local Government Areas Transition Committee Chairmen in the state by six months.

This followed a request by Governor Usman Ododo who sought the Assembly’s approval to extend their tenure.

The tenure was to end on July 8.

Ododo, in a letter to assembly, said the state could not conduct local government election at this time due to paucity of funds and high wage bill among other pressing needs.

He expressed the hope that before the expiration of the extended tenure on January 8, 2025, the state government would have successfully conducted the LG polls.

The speaker, Umar Yusuf, who read the governor’s letter, sought contributions from members of the House, who unanimously granted the request.

Yusuf commended his colleagues for seeing reasons with the governor, whom he said meant well for the growth and development of the state.

The speaker, thereafter, announced the resolution of the House at plenary for the approval of six months tenure extension for the 21 LGAs transition committee chairmen.

“By this resolution today, July 5, 2024, the state House of Assembly has extended the tenure of transition committee chairmen by another six months,” he declared.

Yusuf charged the 21 transition committee chairmen to be good ambassadors of their respective local government areas by initiating people oriented policies and programmes.

He said: “As TC chairmen, you should note that in the next six months, you will be here again for submission of your reports to this assembly.”

