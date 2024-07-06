Alleged N15m bribe: Court dismisses kingmakers’ plea to restrain EFCC from probe

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday dismissed an application filed by five Oyo kingmakers to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from probing them.

In five separate judgments, Justice Ekerete Akpan held the EFCC can’t be restrained from carrying out its constitutional duty.

Akpan added that the mere interpretation of the EFCC’s intention, especially as it bordered on a N15 million bribery allegation, when the anti-graft body invited the applicants for interrogation, did not amount to harassment.

He, therefore, dismissed the application on grounds of incompetence.

Counsel to the applicants, I. B. Olayinka, had in five separate applications prayed the court to declare as unfair and unjust the EFCC’s ceaseless attempt to arrest and investigate his clients over the alleged collection of cash gift by the kingmakers.

He added that the action of the Oyo State Government, which is the second respondent in the case, which requested the EFCC to investigate the kingmakers, was a clear case of witch hunt of his clients.

“Just imagine my lord, the kingmakers completed their assignment of choosing the next successor to the throne since September 22, 2022 and a year after, the state government became dissatisfied, faulting the process,” Olayinka said.

Counsel to the EFCC, S. M. Galadanchi, had told the court to discountenance Olayinka’s submissions on the grounds that two of the kingmakers: Asimiyu Atanda and Lamidi Oyewale, graciously honoured the EFCC invitation and provided very useful information.

Galadanchi argued that the two chiefs stated that the kingmakers arrived at a consensus on who the next Alaafin will be after one of the candidates to the throne, Lukman Gbadegesin, offered each of them N15 million.

He further said others declined honouring the invitation, adding that those who were at the EFCC’s office returned home without any problem.

Also, counsel to the Oyo State Government, N. A. Abiola, told the court to reject the kingmakers’ applications on the ground that they were based on assumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yusuf Ayoola (Basorun), Lamidi Oyewale (Sanu), Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin), Hamzat Yusuf (Akinniku) and Wakeel Oyedapo have for about two years been engulfed in a feud with the Oyo State Government over corruption allegation levelled against them in respect of the selection of the Alaafin of Oyo.

