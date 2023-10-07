Kogi 2023: Bello assures of equal participation, representation

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday assured members of the All Progressives Congress in the state of equal participation and representation in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

This was contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Friday.

The statement said the Governor gave the assurance during his reception in honour of James Faleke.

Falake was a 2015 former deputy governorship candidate of the APC and current Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Bello emphasised that within the APC, there exists a level playing field where every member has equal access to the numerous opportunities offered by the party.

He said: “As it stands in Kogi today, there’s nothing like hierarchy or privilege when it comes to participation within the party.

“I therefore wish to assure all APC members in the state of equal participation and representation in the forthcoming November 11 governorship poll.”

Earlier, Faleke, who was accompanied to the event by a heavy contingent, told the governor that their visit was a clear demonstration of their readiness to actively engage in working and campaigning for the success of the party’s candidate, Usman Ododo, in the November 11 governorship election.

He said: “Our decision to wholeheartedly support Ododo’s candidacy was reached following a meeting with other party members in Abuja in preparation for the official flag-off campaign ceremony of APC in Kogi.

“Our commitment and dedication to work for the ruling APC is motivated by the broader interests of both the state and the nation, more so that APC is more united and stronger than ever before.

“This development reflects the APC members’ unwavering commitment to unity and their collective aspiration for victory in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Kogi.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Faleke arrived with a contingent of party members representing all the three senatorial districts in the state.

The group included Prof. Stephen Ocheni, former Minister of Labour and Productivity; Dangana Ocheja, former representative of Kogi East Senatorial District; Hajiya Maimuna Audu, daughter of a former Governor of the state, Abubakar Audu; and Chief Duro Meseko, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC.