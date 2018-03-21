Kidnapped UCH doctors: Association wants kidnappers arrested, prosecuted

Following the kidnap and negotiated release of two of its members, the Association of Resident Doctors, University College Hospital, Ibadan branch, has called on the federal authorities to fish out the abductors and bring them to justice.

Dr Ibisola Babalola, the President of the association, told a news conference in Ibadan on Wednesday that the body was not impressed with the handling of the matter by security agencies particularly the police.

According to Babalola, the two doctors were kidnapped on March 14 and were later released on March 15 after an undisclosed ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

He said: “The two doctors — Wande Olufajo and Tayo Odebunmi — were on their way to Lagos to write an examination when they were kidnapped by three Fulani herdsmen.

“Following the kidnap of two of our members by these herdsmen on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and seeming delay of the arrest of the kidnappers, our association has frowned at the unimpressive manner in which the police is handling the matter.

“This portends danger for other medical practitioners across the country.

“Unless urgent attention is given to the issue by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the doctors might be left with no option than to declare a state of emergency in the sector.”

Babalola said in spite of the fact that an undisclosed amount of money was paid to the kidnappers while the police laid ambush, none of the kidnappers was arrested there or later.

He said the police at Ishara had laid ambush at the collection point which was very near a police patrol van which the kidnappers used as landmark where the two parties should meet.

According to him, the National Association of Resident Doctors and the Nigeria Medical Association want the Federal Government to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.

Babalola said: “Until the suspects are arrested and brought to book, our lives as doctors are not safe. These hoodlums could be lurking around UCH waiting for doctors to kidnap.

“Nigeria with a teeming population of 180 million people used to have 300,000 doctors to attend to its population.

“But due to brain drain and unfavourable conditions of service, the figure has been reduced to 35,000.

“If this trend of insecurity continues, it is possible that more doctors will flee the country. We want the IG to use his professionalism to save the day.

“Atrocities along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway need to be addressed by security operatives as soon as possible. NMA is not happy and NARD will not treat it with kid gloves.”

One of the released doctors, Dr Tayo Odebunmi, told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone that himself and colleague are “well and recuperating at home”.

Narrating their ordeal, he said at 4.30 p.m. on March 14 at Ishara on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a group of Fulani herdsmen jumped on the main road and began to shoot sporadically at oncoming vehicles.

Odebunmi said: “The car in front of us managed to escape and we managed to make a U-turn to rush out of danger zone, but unknown to us, another group had laid in wait at the back.

“In the ensuing shock and pandemonium and while trying to avoid being shot, we ran into the nearby bush.

“It was there that the three Fulani men came to first of all rob us of our money, phones and belongings.

“They also ransacked our vehicle and took all the cash we had in the vehicle. While ransacking, they asked us questions in pidgin English while they communicated to each other in Hausa.

“After knowing our identities through the questions we answered, they now led us into the thick bush around Ishara.

“We walked into the forest looking for their other group members for hours and apparently when we were thirsty, we asked them for water.

“We were told that we would get bottled water when they find other members. So we kept trekking until we reached a pond where we were asked to drink from.

“We first hesitated but when we saw them drinking from it, we too decided to join them. It was at this point that I managed to run away.”

Dr Wande Olufajo, who was not as lucky as his friend, remained in captivity with them while they contacted his mother.

He said he had to cooperate with them in order not to get killed since his friend had escaped.

Olufajo said: “They contacted my mother and asked her to bring the ransom to a red police patrol van used as a landmark.

“My mother was able to raise the money and came to drop it for the kidnappers. A few minutes after they got the money, I was released with one of my phones which I used to contact my mother.

“I walked to the expressway where my mum was waiting with police from Ishara station.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kunle Ajisebutu, were unsuccessful.

But the NARD UCH President, Babalola, said the Oyo PPRO had earlier told them that the incident did not happen under their command.