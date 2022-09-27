Kante returns to full training at Chelsea after one month absence

N’Golo Kante has returned to full training at Chelsea.

The club confirmed the step-up in the Frenchman’s recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for over a month.

Kante, 31, was forced off late on in Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham on August 14.

Four Premier League and a pair of Champions League games have passed since and his absence has been limited slightly by the postponements of games against Fulham and Liverpool following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also took part in Tuesday’s session under Graham Potter at Cobham.