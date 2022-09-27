Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Kante returns to full training at Chelsea after one month absence

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 08: N'Golo Kante of Chelsea is closed down by Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante has returned to full training at Chelsea.

The club confirmed the step-up in the Frenchman’s recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for over a month.

Kante, 31, was forced off late on in Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham on August 14.

Four Premier League and a pair of Champions League games have passed since and his absence has been limited slightly by the postponements of games against Fulham and Liverpool following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also took part in Tuesday’s session under Graham Potter at Cobham.

Share.

Related Posts