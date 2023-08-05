Kano: Police arrest 62 suspects for alleged armed robbery, drug peddling

The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of 62 suspects for alleged armed robbery, thuggery and drug peddling.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdillahi Kiyawa, on Friday in Kano.

Kiyawa said that the arrests were made by the Command’s Tactical Units during routine clearance operations across the state.

He explained that the suspects were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and suspected stolen properties.

He said that the operation was in response to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to all commands and formations to deepen community policing to get rid of all forms of crimes.

Kiyawa said: ““It is on the basis of this development that the Police embarked on clearance operations that paved way for the arrests of several criminals on Dala hill in Kano.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: 46 dangerous weapons, 253 pieces of suspected Codeine Syrup, 85 suspected intoxicating injections, 200 pieces of suspected suck and die substances.

“Others include five wraps of suspected cocaine ice, five parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 1,802 other suspected illicit drugs, one Tricycle and two motorcycles.”

Kiyawa said the command has placed N100,000 bounty on each notorious criminal exposed by members of the public.

According to Kiyawa, a total of 99 notorious thugs have voluntarily surrendered themselves and their weapons since the operation started.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, appreciated the support and cooperation of residents and urged them to keep reporting any suspicious movement, persons or items to nearest security outfit for prompt action.