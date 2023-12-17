Kalu salutes ex-President Buhari at 81

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a selfless and patriotic statesman with passion for nation building.

The message of the former two-term Governor of Abia State was contained in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Kalu extolled the virtues of Buhari, who is also Dan Baiwan of Daura.

He acknowledged the contributions of the former president to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The former Governor, while stressing that Buhari’s humility and patriotism are remarkable, noted that the former president has served the country meritoriously in various capacities in the military and civilian regimes.

In the goodwill message, Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate former President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

“The former President is an accomplished Nigerian with uncommon passion for nation building, which he has consistently demonstrated in and out of public office.

Also Read:

“He is known for his integrity, simplicity and patriotism.

“The former President’s leadership qualities and disposition to life are commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Kalu prayed for a long life for the former president.