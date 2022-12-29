Kalu mourns demise of Ohanaeze president

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the passing of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as a colossal loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the Envoy, Kalu stressed that he made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse will be greatly missed.

In his tribute to the late Obiozor, the former Governor emphasized that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries of him and the younger generation, many of whom seek counsel and advice from him.

Kalu said: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the subnational, national and global levels.

“His intellectual contributions of him to global discourse were enormous and worthy of commendation.

“The personal attributes of the deceased were anchored on fairness and equity.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance.

“The late President General lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, loved ones and leaders to uphold.”

Kalu commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo State and prayed to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.