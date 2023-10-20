Kalu lauds Court’s dismissal of AA’s petition against his election

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has lauded the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) against his election.

The Court upheld his election victory for Bende Federal constituency in Abia State.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deputy Speaker Levinus Nwabughiogu disclosed this in a press statement issued Friday in Abuja.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia had previously struck out the AA’s petition in August.

The decision was based on the fact that the party’s candidate, Ifeanyi Igbokwe, acknowledged not filing any legal suit against Kalu and raised concerns of impersonation.

Igbokwe subsequently reported the impersonation to the police and the Department of the State Service (DSS), calling for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

While the security agencies were still in pursuit of the alleged impersonators, the AA filed an appeal.

Igbokwe, at a news conference, stated that he had never filed an appeal against Kalu and urged the police to apprehend his impersonators.

In a crucial ruling delivered on October 19, the appeal court dismissed the matter, deeming it an “academic exercise.”

The Court also said that the time limit specified by Section 285 of the Constitution for the appeal had expired, thus lacking the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

In response to the victory, Kalu, speaking through Nwabughiogu, lauded the judiciary for the exceptional legal acumen in handling the case.

He reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to his duties, emphasising that the judgement marked the conclusion of the legal disputes arising from the 2023 general election.

He said this would further fuel his commitment to serving his Bende Federal constituency and Nigeria as a whole.