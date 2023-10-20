Tinubu confirms Adeniyi’s appointment as CG Customs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

According to the statement, the President tasks Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

“The appointment takes effect from October 19 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR). ”