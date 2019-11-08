An NGO, Connected Development, on Friday urged the Kaduna State Government to save some health facilities in Kauru and Jema’a Local Government Areas from total collapse

The Chief Executuve Officer of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, made the appeal during a courtesy visit they to the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in Kaduna.

Represented by Lucy James, the CODE programme officer, Lawal said recent assessment visit to the facilities revealed that they lack equipment and personnel.

He explained that the health care centers are part of the 255 centers being upgraded by the state government, which the NGO is tracking.

He said: “We conducted our tracking activities on Madachi village, Kauru and Linte Godogodo, Jema’a local governments to ensure the government expenditure on those rural areas on primary healthcare was executed according to specifications.

“We needed to ensure that those facilities are in use because the facilities have been abandoned.

“There are no effective and efficient health care services and health workers, and the facilities are not well equipped to meet the regular needs of the people.”

Lawal also said the health care centers were poorly constructed, had no fence, water and other needed equipment.

The official explained noted that the essence of their monitoring was to ensure that government money works on everyone so that people can access quality health care services.

“We want to ensure that Nigeria actually attains the SDGs by 2030; and also to ensure that everybody’s voice count, we want to ensure that the indices of death is reduced in Nigeria,” he said.

“We also want to ensure that children and pregnant women are attended to on time in our health facilities that should be up to standard and approved worldwide.

“We want to ensure that we get access to the bill of quantity of each of the 255 healthcare centers in each of the local government being renovated by the state and ensure that our grassroots mobilizers go to the communities and make reports on what is going on.

“We appreciate the agency for listening to us and they have assured us they would monitor on their own to feed us back on if actually our findings are true and we will work towards ensuring that these gaps are being closed.”

Responding, Hamza Abubakar, the Executive Secretary, SPHCDA, expressed gratitude to the CODE officials for the visit.

Abubakar, who was represented by Aliyu Zakari, Director Disease Control, described CODE as the eyes of the agency.

He said: “There are places we can reach at the appropriate time, but where we cannot reach, their reports would help us do the needful at the appropriate time without any hinderance.

“The SPHCDA is a very important agency that is given much priority by the state government to ensure that we are up and doing in line with its agenda of providing quality and accessible health care to its people.

“The governor of Kaduna State is currently renovating and equipping and in the process of staffing healthcare centers in all the local governments.

“We are hoping that within this month and next month all the preparations for the staff are concluded and by January 2020 will start going to work.”