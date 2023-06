Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed his immediate past Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde for the same position.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu re-appointed Gboyega Soyannwo, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

He also appointed Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin as the new Secretary to the State Government.

Folashade Sherifat Jaji was the immediate past SSG.