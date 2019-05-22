The Federal Road Safety Commission on Wednesday said there would be temporary closure of the Ibadan-bound carriageway from Magboro to Kara and Ibafo between Wednesday and Friday.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Corps ‘Route Commandant, Florence Okpe and made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

He explained that the temporary closure by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc which is rehabilitating Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would enable the contractor to lay a section of 400m of wearing asphaltic surface on the affected section of the corridor.

He said: ‘‘The closure will not affect traffic inbound Lagos around the affected road, but would narrow the carriageway which is expected to build up traffic around the mentioned sections.”

Oladele advised motorists to note the occurrence and plan their trips accordingly.

He added that those using the corridor within the period should obey all traffic rules and regulations, including refraining from driving against traffic.

The sector commander said that violators were liable to be apprehended for dangerous driving which attracts N50,000 fine and impoundment of the erring vehicle.

Oladele also said that the FRSC was working with sister traffic agencies to ease the traffic discomfort the temporary closure of the section of the corridor would cause.

He also implored motorists to report any traffic emergencies to the FRSC toll free number 122.